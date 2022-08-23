NTPC to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures

State-owned power giant NTPC will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Thursday.



The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.



The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 2,000 crore on August 25, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, it added.



The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.