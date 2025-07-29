Raymond MD's warning on Lamborghini Temerario: 'There's a concern you can't ignore'

Raymond Group Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania has once again raised serious concerns about Lamborghini's latest model, this time pointing to what he described as a critical design flaw in the newly launched Lamborghini Temerario.

"The Lamborghini Temerario may look like a masterpiece but under the hood, there's a concern you can't ignore," Singhania wrote on Tuesday. "With early reports of a critical design flaw that could compromise control, this isn't just a performance issue. It's a potential safety hazard. Think before you drive."

He also shared a video analysis that claimed the Temerario's configuration — a twin-turbocharged V8 engine combined with three independent motors — may result in dangerous instability under high-speed conditions.

According to the video, "When the car runs at high speed, due to a sudden change in surface, the front independent motor causes torque steer. Thus, the car is pulled to one side during acceleration. This destabilises the car, leading to a crash. Buyers should be aware and avoid making this purchase."

However, the post was later deleted.

This is not Singhania's first public warning about the brand. On July 19, he posted about a fatal crash involving another Lamborghini model. "A Lamborghini Huracán bursts into flames, claiming the lives of Diogo Jota and his brother. This isn't the first time. And disturbingly, it may not be the last. High performance can no longer come at the cost of safety. These aren't freak accidents. These are warnings. Luxury dreams are turning into tragedies while the brand remains silent. How many more lives before accountability replaces speed?"

The veteran auto enthusiast and long-time Lamborghini customer has had a strained relationship with the brand over the past year. In October last year, he criticised the company for failing to respond after his Lamborghini Revuelto broke down due to a complete electrical failure during a test drive in Mumbai.

Singhania wrote at the time: "It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwalsharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?" He added: "I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwalsharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are."

His concern was not isolated. "This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery,” Singhania posted, referring to the Lamborghini Revuelto - a car priced around Rs 8.89 crore in India.