Reliance gets one-month concession to receive oil from Rosneft, continues Russian crude imports

Reliance Industries Ltd has secured a one-month concession from the U.S. Treasury, allowing it to continue receiving oil cargoes from Russian producer Rosneft, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

This special permission ensures that Reliance can proceed with its long-term deal to purchase Russian oil, vital for the company's massive refining complex, the world’s largest with a capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The sanctions, imposed in October by the U.S. on Rosneft and Lukoil, gave companies until November 21 to wind down their transactions with these Russian energy giants. However, Reliance has received around 15 cargoes of Russian oil from Rosneft since November 22, as per trade flow data from Kpler.

However, Reliance clarified that these deliveries were "pre-existing transactions". "These are pre-existing transactions which are being wound down in a sanctions-compliant manner," Reliance said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Reliance confirmed it loaded its final cargo from Rosneft on November 12 and will process Russian oil arriving after November 20 at its 660,000 bpd plant.

This allows the company to continue supplying fuel to the EU from its 704,000 bpd export refinery. Reliance is also set to receive one Russian oil cargo in December and January from RusExport.

Advertisement

The U.S. has pressured India to cut down imports of Russian oil. December's Russian oil imports are expected to average 1.2-1.5 million bpd, down from 1.77 million bpd in November.