Worn tyres, unserviceable thrust reverser: DGCA flags critical lapses after audit at major airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted comprehensive surveillance at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, as part of a focused safety audit, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday. Two DGCA teams, led by the Joint Director General, carried out the surveillance during night and early morning hours, the ministry said. The audit covered key areas such as flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control (ATC), communication and navigation systems, and pre-flight medical checks.

One of the most serious findings was the recurrence of previously reported technical defects on multiple aircraft. According to the statement, the DGCA stated that these repeat issues indicated ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification procedures by maintenance teams. In one instance, a domestic flight operated by a scheduled carrier had to be cancelled due to worn-out tyres. The aircraft was cleared to fly only after the necessary rectification was completed.

The audit also revealed that defect reports generated by aircraft systems were not being properly recorded in the technical logbooks. Maintenance safety protocols were not being consistently followed. In some cases, aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) failed to follow procedures outlined in the Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM), and there were instances where AMEs were not attending to defect rectification altogether.

Further inspection found that thrust reverser systems and Flap Slat Levers on some aircraft were unserviceable and had not been properly locked as required. Several life vests were discovered to be unsecured beneath their designated seats. Additionally, a corrosion-resistant tape on the lower blade of a right-hand side winglet was found damaged, raising concerns about external wear and tear monitoring.

On the ground handling and equipment side, several baggage trolleys and BFL units were found to be in unserviceable condition. The audit also flagged lapses in line maintenance stores and tool control procedures, pointing to gaps in basic operational readiness.

A simulator inspection revealed that it did not match the configuration of the aircraft it was meant to replicate, and its software had not been updated to the current version — a critical compliance issue in pilot training and certification.

At the airport infrastructure level, the centreline markings on a runway were found faded, while green centre lights on a rapid exit taxiway were not unidirectional as required, the ministry said. Obstruction limitation data for one aerodrome had not been updated for over three years, despite new constructions around the vicinity. No new survey had been conducted during that period.

The audit also uncovered violations in ramp area vehicle operations. Several vehicles were found operating without speed governors. These vehicles were removed from service, their Airport Vehicle Permits (AVP) were cancelled, and the associated drivers' Airport Driving Permits (ADP) were suspended.

The DGCA said all operators concerned have been issued the findings and directed to take corrective action within seven days. "This process of comprehensive surveillance will continue in future to detect hazards in the system,” the statement said.

The audit follows the June 12 crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad that killed 241 passengers and crew on board, along with 30 people on the ground.