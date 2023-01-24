Airtel increases price of minimum recharge plan from Rs 99 to Rs 155

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has discontinued its base or recharge plan of Rs 99 in seven more circles. Now, the entry-level phone plan has been revised to Rs 155, which is Rs 56 more than the previous base place. Airtel began scrapping the plan from November 2022. Earlier, the telecom major discontinued the plan in Odisha and Haryana.

The Rs 99-pack offered subscribers a limited talk-time, which used to be deducted from the balance as and when the user made calls. The validity was for 28 days.

The upgraded plan of Rs 155 will have an unlimited calling pack and will have a validity of 28 days. It will also include 1 GB of internet data and 300 free SMS.

Free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

On Monday, Airtel reintroduced OTT benefits on select prepaid plans. Last year, Airtel and Jio both discontinued OTT benefits on some of the plans.

A report in the Telecom Talk stated that Airtel will be offering Disney Plus Hotstar subscription to 3 more prepaid mobile recharge plans priced at Rs 719, Rs 779, and Rs 999, alongwith Rs 399, Rs 839, Rs 499 and Rs 3,359 plans.

A few features of these plans:

Rs 399 plan: Valid for 28 days, the plan offers 3 months free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile. The plan offers unlimited calling over all local, STD and roaming networks, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB daily data benefits.

Rs 499 plan: With 3-month free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, this plan includes 3GB daily data benefits, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for 28 validity.

Rs 719 plan: Airtel offers 3-month free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile on its app and web, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The pack is valid for 84 days.

Rs 779 plan: It offers 1.5GB daily internet data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and more for 90 days. The OTT benefits include free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile for 3 months on the Airtel app and web.

Rs 839 plan: The prepaid pack includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB daily data benefits for 84 days. Additionally, users will get a 3 months subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and more.

Rs 999 plan: This quarterly plan offers 84 days validity with calling and SMS benefits and 2.5GB daily data roll over. With this plan, users will get dual OTT benefits with 3 months subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, and 84 days subscription to Amazon Prime Membership.

Rs 3,359 plan: The annual plan includes 2.5GB daily data rollover, SMS and calling benefits for 356 days. Users will also get 1-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.