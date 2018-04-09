Airtel's latest Rs 2,199 broadband plan offers 1,200GB data at 300Mbps internet speed

Airtel on Monday launched a new data plan of Rs 2,199 per month under its V-fiber Broadband Model for those looking for high-data consumption at superfast speed. Under this plan, the company is offering the internet speed of whopping 300 Mbps with 1,200 GB data usage limit per month. Other benefits under the plan include free local and STD calls, bonus data of 1000GB, internet data rollover facility, and free Amazon Prime subscription for one year.

The plan has been launched specifically for the subscribers of fiber-to-home service. The Airtel subscribers opting for the plan will also be able to enjoy the benefits of Airtel's OTT apps like Wynk Music and Airtel TV. The plan is available in all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

George Mathen, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel, in a statement said the new FTTH based plan has been launched for the Airtel customers looking for higher speeds.

On April 2, Airtel had extended its broadband plan under which customers can get extra 1000GB bonus data till October 31, 2018. The offer was initially launched in May 2017 and ended on March 31, but the company decided to extend the offer amid good response. The bonus data is available at same internet speed of your broadband plan. The remaining data will be automatically added to your next month data plan till October 31 or till the end of your data consumption.

How to activate plan

Visit airtel.in/broadband page and choose your data broadband plan.

Fill all the details regarding your identity, address and contact number and submit these details.

The bonus data will be applicable after seven days of the activation of your broadband plan.

JioFiber to launch soon

Reliance Jio is also expected to launch the much-awaited JioFiber commercially in a few months. The service has been under testing since more than a year in various Indian cities. Initially, JioFiber is expected to offer 100mbps speed with a data limit of 100GB. While this might not sound revolutionary per say, the effective price of Rs 0 will prompt a lot of first time subscribers to take up a JioFiber connection. Currently, JioFiber is being offered across a few localities in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara under its JioFiber Preview Offer.