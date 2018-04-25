Airtel reports 10% drop in Q4 revenue; says worst is behind

Far from being the poster boy of the telecom sector, Airtel continues to get hammered by the aggressive rival Reliance Jio. In the fourth quarter results for 2017/18, the telco reported 10 per cent sequential drop in revenues to Rs 19,634.3 crore and 78 per cent fall in net profits to Rs 82.9 crore. The full-year revenues and net profits (for 2017/18) were down by 12 per cent and 71 per cent compared to 2016/17, respectively.

In an analyst call on Wednesday, Gopal Vittal, CEO (India and South Asia) of Airtel, talked about issues like customer additions, dropping ARPUs (average revenues per user) and revenues, rising costs, and data consumption. Vittal said that it's been two years of mayhem in the sector. "The most important metric to track is the customer additions, and data consumption. In the short-term, there are some headwinds. But the worst is behind us in terms of revenue erosion. The eight quarters of revenue erosion is beginning to flatten out as we have mentioned in the last quarter. This trend was masked by the regulatory hit in the fourth quarter results," he said.



Vittal said that upgrade programs has led to the highest ever mobile data customer additions of 15 million during the last quarter. "When people move from 2G to 4G, the ARPUs tends to double. 4G is the critical game for us to win," said Vittal. He also mentioned that data consumption on the Airtel's network has jumped from about 1.5 petabytes per day six quarters ago to over 20 petabytes per day now.



Airtel's ARPUs have been badly impacted over the past few quarters as it tries to match rival Jio, which is offering mobile services - voice calls and data - at extremely competitive prices. Lower ARPUs, an important industry metric, affect revenues and profits. Since its erstwhile high-paying customers are going for plan downgrades, the telco is wooing 2G-only (feature phone) subscribers with offers to upgrade to 4G services. Airtel's ARPU has seen erosion of Rs 70 in the past two years.

Vittal says that the current levels of ARPUs are unsustainable. He basically means that Jio cannot continue to offer its "subsidized" services for too long. But he didn't have a clear answer on when the ARPUs will start to improve. "When the ARPUs will bottom out? Only time will tell. From the APRU perspective, I cannot comment," he says.



Focussing on its core objectives - adding more customers and increasing data consumption on its network - Vittal says that the telco will be in a position to bounce back faster when the overall scenario improves. "It's a 3-player market. When the repair happens, the significant value will be created," says Vittal.



Analysts say that the drop in net profits was steeper than revenues due to higher operating expenses. The interest cost, capex plans and operational costs have put pressure on the operational income. Vittal says that the Airtel is taking steps to keep costs under check. "Diesel rates are up. We have waged a war on waste. We are also doing savings on procurements," he says. In order to streamline the distribution costs, Airtel has reduced the number of distributors across the country. For instance, it now has 25-30 large distributors in Delhi as compared to some 140 distributors two years ago.

For the last two years, the market leader Airtel has been suffering major shocks on various fronts. A bevy of unfavourable policies - TRAI's telecom tariff order, reduction in IUC charges for domestic and international voice calls - in the recent past has made the matter worse. The biggest priority for Airtel right now is avoid harking back to its historical performance but project scenarios of its survival in this prolonged telecom bloodbath.