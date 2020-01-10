Bharti Airtel's Wi-Fi calling service crosses 10 lakh users in less than a month

Bharti Airtel's Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling feature has crossed 10 lakh users in less than a month, the company said on Friday.

The telecom major had rolled-out its VoWiFi calling or Airtel Wi-Fi calling service pan-India in December, last year. The VoWiFi feature was first launched in Delhi-NCR, later, it was rolled out in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on December 22.

"The technology has truly transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets. Airtel is also the first to make the service LIVE across India and our customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi," Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel said in a statement as cited by the Economic Times.

Airtel is the first telecom company to make the service live across India and customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi, Sekhon added.

What is Voice over Wi-Fi calling?

The VoWiFi service allows an Airtel user to make outgoing call to any mobile or landline number by connecting to a public Wi-Fi hotspot or any private home network. The service is free of cost and customers can access the service on their smartphones without the need for any app or SIM card.

The service also enables minimal data usage using a handset which supports technology.

Does Airtel Wi-Fi services support all smartphones?

The Airtel's VoWiFi feature supports iPhone models, starting 6S and above, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung J6, A10s, ON6. S10, S10+, S10e and all One Plus 7 and 6 series devices.

Airtel's rival Reliance Jio also launched its pan-India voice and video calling feature over Wi-Fi on January 8 which the telco said was compatible with 150 smartphones.

