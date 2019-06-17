BSNL launches Rs 168 recharge plan; offers international roaming activation, validity extension

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 168 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for people who want to activate international roaming services on their number or want to extend the validity of international roaming. The roaming facility can be availed by the BSNL's customers for a period of 90 days. Recently BSNL had also introduced STV 99 and STV 319 prepaid recharge pack to take on the competition and diversify its portfolio of recharge plans.

BSNL's new Rs 168 recharge pack does not offer any data or calling benefits and can only be used to activate or extend international roaming. The plan is suitable for frequent foreign travellers and is currently available to the subscribers in the Kerala circle only and there is no word on whether the plan will be offered in other parts of the country or note. Meanwhile, the Rs 168 plan is valid only till September 9, 2019. The deadline on availability means that the plan is nothing more than a promotional plan and will not be made available after the expiry of the deadline.

Earlier in May, BSNL had introduced another Rs 389 plan targeted at foreigners or domestic users looking to purchase a short-term mobile connection. The plan comes with unlimited calling and 1GB of daily high-speed data with a validity of 30 days. Recently, BSNL also launched new prepaid recharge plan to honour Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, called Abhinandan 151 for Rs 151. The plan offered 1GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day for 24 days to its subscribers. The plan will also offer unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP.

