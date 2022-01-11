Govt to hold 35.8% in Vodafone Idea after board approves plan

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday stated that the board has approved conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity. Following the conversion, the government will become the single-largest shareholder of the company with 35.8 per cent stake and the promoter shareholders would hold 28.5 per cent (Vodafone Group) and around 17.8 per cent (Aditya Birla Group), respectively.

“The Net Present Value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be about Rs 16,000 crore as per the Company’s best estimates, subject to confirmation by the DoT. Since the average price of the Company’s shares at the relevant date of 14.08.2021 was below par value, the equity shares will be issued to the Government at par value of Rs 10/- per share, subject to final confirmation by the DoT. The conversion will therefore result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the Company, including the Promoters,” the company said in a statement.

(More details to be added)












