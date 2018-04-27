Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio plans to hire 80000 employees this financial year

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is planning to hire 75,000-80,000 employees for this financial year. This recruitment is part of their expansion process. "About 1,57,000 people are on the rolls today. I will say another 75,000 to 80,000 people," Jio's Chief Human Resources Officer Sanjay Jog told reporters on sidelines of an event organised by the Society of Human Resources Management. He was replying to questions on how many recruitments the company was planning. Jog also added that there are a million retailers who are on board as well.

He also spoke on attrition rate of the company as well and added that it is currently 32% in the sales and technical areas related to construction sites. "If it is taken at the headquarter level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 per cent," he explained.

Jog said that the company has partnerships with around 6,000 colleges across the country, including technical institutions. He also mentioned that these colleges also offer certain courses that make students 'Reliance ready'.

He said hiring would also be done through referrals and now with the help of social media platforms. Recruitments through referrals now accounted for about 60% to 70% of the hiring, he said, adding college and employees' referrals "are the two major contributors to our hiring plans."

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has been steadily eating up into its rivals' share. As reports mention, adding up to Jio's meteoric growth is the phenomenal sale of the JioPhone. A survey on India's Telecom Sector conducted by Credit Suisse pegged the sales of JioPhone at 21 million units in January-March quarter which comes down to 7 million units per month. The survey also said that that JioPhone has a 36% share in the feature phone market for January-March quarter of 2018.

