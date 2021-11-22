Reliance Jio loses 1.9 cr users, Airtel adds 2.74 lakh subscribers in September: TRAI

Telecom major Bharti Airtel added over 2.74 lakh active users in the month of September, while Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea lost 1.9 crore and 10.8 lakh wireless subscribers, respectively, in September, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data released on Monday said.



Airtel gained 0.08% market share of wireless subscribers, while Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s user base declined 4.29% in September, the data added.



Trai added the total subscribers decreased from 1,186.72 million at the end of August-21 to 1,166.02 million at the end of September, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.74%. Overall, the industry lost 2,07,03,040 subscribers.

Trai had also stated earlier this month that Reliance Jio gave the highest download speed which was 20.9 Mbps according to TRAI's 4G chart, followed by Vodafone Idea which offered an average downloading speed of 14.4 Mbps and Airtel which delivered 11.9 Mbps speed. Vodafone Idea topped in the upload segment with 7.2 Mbps data speed. Vodafone Idea was followed by Reliance Jio with an upload speed of 6.2 Mbps and Bharti Airtel 4.5 Mbps.



Earlier today, Airtel announced that it has decided to revise its prepaid tariffs from November 26, leading the shares to rise as much as 5.8 per cent to a record high of Rs 755.95.



“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," the company said.



Further, shares of Vodafone Idea, too, rallied 6 per cent to Rs 10.5 5 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes.