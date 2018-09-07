Reliance Jio offers 2GB of 4G data daily to celebrate two years of commercial operations

Reliance Jio has been known for offering data freebies to its users since it started operations in September 2016. The telecom disruptor has decided to celebrate its two years of commercial operations in the way it knows best - by offering free data to its users. Jio has launched the Celebrations Pack under which users will get 2GB of 4G data for four days, according to a report by TelecomTalk. The plan will continue till September 11, during which users will get a total of 8GB of 4G data.

Jio will give 8GB of free data each month during September and October under its Celebrations Pack. This data will be disbursed in packets of 2GB for a period of four days. The data will be valid for four days from the day it was credited. The data balance will be updated every day around 12:00 am. The 2GB packets for this month will be disbursed till September 11, whereas the validity period of the scheme for October is still unknown.

To check whether the free 2GB 4G data has been credited or not, Jio users with active data plan need to go to the My Plans sections in the MyJio mobile application. Here, below the active data plan, they will find the Jio Celebrations Pack if the free data pack has been credited or not. The validity period of the free data will also be mentioned here.

Earlier this week, Jio partnered with Cadbury to dole out free 1GB 4G data. Jio subscribers have to scan the bar code on the packets of Dairy Milk chocolates to avail the free data. The offer is available on purchase of regular Dairy Milk chocolate, Dairy Milk Crackle, Dairy Milk Roast Almond, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut, and Dairy Milk Lickables.