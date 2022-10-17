Reliance Jio selects Nokia as major supplier for 5G radio access network equipment; check details here

Mukesh Ambani-led telecom service provider Reliance Jio has selected Finnish telecom giant Nokia as a major supplier for 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal. As part of this deal, Nokia will supply equipment including base stations, high-capacity 5G massive MIMO antennas and remote radio heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands from its AirScale portfolio.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, plans to deploy a 5G standalone network. The Reliance Jio 5G standalone network will not only interwork with its 4G network but also enable the telecom service provider to deliver 5G services like massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing and ultra-low latency, according to a recent Nokia release.

Commenting on the deal between Reliance Jio and Nokia, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani said he is confident that the Jio-Nokia partnership will lead to the creation of one of the most advanced 5G networks internationally. Ambani also mentioned that the company will continuously invest in the latest network technologies to enhance customer experience.

Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark noted, “This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world. This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading Air Scale portfolio. We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them.”

Moreover, Jio has started providing 5G network from Dussehra in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata. As per Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence report, Jio has witnessed 5G download speeds up to 809.94 mbps. It further states Reliance Jio touched 600 mbps since June. Kolkata, Varanasi and Mumbai reported a download speed of 482.02 mbps, 485.22 mbps and 515.38 mbps respectively.

