Govt to start identifying new spectrum bands for 5G rollout

The Department of Telecom (DoT) will start the process of identifying and facilitating new spectrum bands for access and backhaul segments to ensure timely deployment and growth of 5G networks in the country, a ministry note said.

Harmonised and contiguous spectrum needed for deployment of next generation access technologies will also be made available, a DoT note said.

"Identifying and making available new spectrum bands for access and backhaul segments for timely deployment and growth of 5G networks, making available harmonised and contiguous spectrum required for deployment of next generation access technologies for making adequate spectrum available for being equipped for the new broadband era", IANS cited the DoT saying in the note.

In March this year, Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said after leading markets like the US, South Korea and China, emerging markets including India, Latin America, and certain developed markets will see roll out of the next generation technology by 2021, where million of trade secrets will flow on the network; and security will be a top priority for businesses.

China's Shanghai claimed in March-end this year that it has become the world's first district using both 5G coverage and broadband gigabit network as China seeks to establish lead over the US and other countries in the race to develop next generation cellular mobile communications. 5G is the next generation of cellular technology with download speeds that are 10 to 100 times faster than 4G LTE networks.

Shanghai has developed what it claims to be the first district boasting both 5G coverage and a broadband gigabit network, the state-run China Daily reported.