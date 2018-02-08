Vodafone launches 4G VoLTE in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai

Telecom operator Vodafone started rolling out voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Delhi-NCR, Guajarat and Mumbai from Thursday. With this, Vodafone became the third company to launch VoLTE services, after Reliance Jio and Airtel. The telecom service provider announced the VoLTE services roll out in December last year.

As of now, only Ahmedabad and Surat will get Vodafone 4G VoLTE services in Gujarat. Vodafone said that it will launch is VoLTE services across the country in a phased manner over the course of coming months.

The Vodafone VoLTE services will be available on certain popular 4G smartphones with VoLTE support. In case of smartphones with dual SIM support, the Vodafone 4G SIM has to be inserted in the SIM 1 slot or the data SIM slot. Also, the network type preference has to be set to auto. Vodafone has suggested that the users update their smartphone OS to avail the VoLTE services.

As of now, the company is extending the service on select smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia, and Huawei. Vodafone SuperNet 4G users can visit Vodafone's website to check whether their phone supports Vodafone VoLTE.

The service is currently available on OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Samsung C9 Pro, Samsung J7 Nxt, Nokia 5, Nokia 8, Huawei Honor View 10, Huawei 9i, Huawei 7X, and Huawei 8 Pro. The company is in talks with 4G handset manufacturers to extend its reach to more models.

The VoLTE service will allow Vodafone subscribers to experience HD call quality. No extra cost will be charged for this service - calls made with Vodafone VoLTE will be billed as per existing plan, Vodafone said in a statement.

Since long, VoLTE services were being solely offered by Reliance Jio. The lull was broken when Airtel rolled out its own VoLTE services in September 2017, a year after Jio came to the scene. As of now, Airtel is offering VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai circles. Meanwhile, Jio offers it across the country.