CSS Corp to hire 2,000 people globally by FY22-end

CSS Corp, a customer experience and technology services provider, on Monday said it plans to hire 2,000 people globally by the end of FY2022. The company, which has offices in India, the US, the UK, Singapore and the Philippines, among other countries, crossed the 10,000 employee-mark this month.

"In the last 2.5 years, CSS Corp has doubled its workforce despite the pandemic-induced disruption in the industry. The headcount addition was spread across India, Costa Rica, the Philippines, China, and the US...This year also marks another significant milestone for the company as it is celebrating its silver jubilee year," a statement said.

CSS Corp plans to add an additional 2,000 people globally by the end of FY22, it added.

The company, whose controlling stake is held by Capital Square Partners, had announced investment from Morgan Stanley Private Credit and Onex Falcon last quarter. This transaction will enable CSS Corp to continue its industry leading organic growth and expand its capabilities and geographical footprint through strategic initiatives, the statement said.

"We are proud to have grown to a family of 10,000 employees. Our commitment towards attracting, retaining, and elevating talent has been key to achieving this milestone. We are confident that our passion for nurturing talent, providing innovative solutions, and creating business value for customers, will continue to drive robust growth," CSS Corp CEO Sunil Mittal said.