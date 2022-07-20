Demand for gig workers in e-commerce gathers steam ahead of the festive season

Hiring of gig workers in the e-commerce sector has gathered steam ahead of the festive season since 5 lakh gig tasks were offered during June as compared to 3 lakh in May this year, according to the Taskmo Gig Index (TGI). The rise in gig tasks has been attributed to preparations by fintech and e-commerce companies ahead of festive season.

As per TGI, the demand for gig workers across e-commerce sector went up by 11 per cent as companies like Epay, Amazon Pay, Amazon and Flipkart posted the highest number of job opportunities in the past month given the upcoming Great Indian Sales and Prime Day Sales.

Commenting on these figures, Taskmo co-founder Prashant Janadri said, "Typically, June is a period when merchandising companies gear up for the festive season demand. However, since this year, the market has rebounded from two years of COVID-19 setback; with that, we observed a tremendous seasonal hiring demand across the industry.”

Given the massive growth of the e-commerce sector, hirings for jobs like last-mile delivery executives went up by 12 per cent, followed by a 10 per cent rise in job opportunities for telecallers in June.

Hirings for gig roles like business development executives (9 per cent), digital and brand promoters (6 per cent), field sales executives and micro influencers (4 per cent) also went up in the same period.

Other sectors like fintech (14 per cent), FMCG (8 per cent), quick commerce (6 per cent), edtech (5 per cent) and foodtech (4 per cent) have also witnessed a rise in the hiring of gig workers.

President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp, Lohit Bhatia noted, “While these are definitely seasonal job opportunities that create a greater customer experience, they do bring progress for the entire financial ecosystem. By employing gig workers to perform tasks with bigger brands, we are doing our bit towards the growth in the industry and the economy."

Overall, gig hiring saw a decline in Tier-1 markets by 12 per cent in June compared to May. Moderate hiring activity took place in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Gig hiring went up by 8.3 per cent in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai whereas it rose by 2.5 per cent in Mumbai and 2.6 per cent in Hyderabad. Mysore reported the highest growth in gig hiring with a 23 per cent on-month rise, followed by Bengaluru (16 per cent), Kanpur (14 per cent), Lucknow (13.3 per cent), Bhopal (13.3 per cent), Coimbatore (12.7 per cent), Shivamogga (12.7 per cent), and Delhi (12 per cent).

Overall gig job hiring went up in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets as recruiters strengthened their presence in these markets. While overall gig hiring went up by 11 per cent in Tier-2 markets, it rose by 13 per cent for Tier-3 markets.