HCL Tech to hire 20,000 people in next 4-6 months: CEO Vijayakumar

Noida-based IT company HCL Technologies, which saw its revenue cross the $10 billion milestone in 2020, plans to hire about 20,000 people, both freshers and laterals, over the next 4-6 months.

At the end of the December quarter, the company had a total employee strength of 1,59,682 as compared to 153,085 and 149,173 in Q2FY21 and Q1 FY21, respectively.

During the October-December period, HCL Tech saw a gross addition of 12,422 employees, while net addition stood at 6,597 people. Attrition for IT services declined to 10.2 per cent, from 16.8 per cent in the year-ago period and 12.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

"There was a net hiring of over 6,500 people in Q3 (third quarter). There is a big demand pipeline and so, we are continuing to hire both freshers and lateral talent to fulfill the demand," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar told news agency PTI.

"I foresee about 20,000 people to be hired - both freshers and laterals - in the next 4-6 months based on the demand that we have seen," he added.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 31.1 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,982 crore for the December 2020 quarter as compared to Rs 3,037 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 19,302 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 18,135 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, net profit was 26.7 per cent higher from Rs 3,142 crore, while topline was higher by 3.8 per cent from Rs 18,594 crore in September 2020 quarter.

HCL Technologies has also revised its sequential revenue growth guidance to 2-3 per cent in constant currency for the fourth quarter. Previously, the company had given a guidance of an average of 1.5-2.5 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter in constant currency for the third and fourth quarter.