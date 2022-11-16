New jobs for engineering graduates! TPSC releases notification for 200 posts; check details

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced online applications for the recruitment of 200 Junior Engineers. The application process will start on November 26 and will continue till December 26. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of the commission - tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The commission has vacancies for 200 Junior Engineers. Of these, 68 are reserved for women.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Age

Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age as on December 26, 2022.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: A candidate must have at least an engineering degree from a recognised university or its equivalent academic qualification. In the case of Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma, the candidate must have a diploma in engineering or an equivalent academic qualification from a recognised institution.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Recruitment fees

For Group-B gazetted posts, general candidates will have to deposit Rs 350 and ST/SC/ BPL card holders/physically handicapped candidates will deposit Rs 250

For Group-C non-gazetted posts, general candidates will deposit Rs 200 and those belonging to ST/SC/ BPL card holders/physically handicapped category will have to deposit Rs 150.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Selection process

Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type) which will carry 100 marks. The marks obtained in this examination by the candidates will not be considered for final selection. Only those candidates qualifying preliminary examination will be eligible for admission to the main exam. The main examination will be for 500 marks. After clearing the exam, candidates will appear in the Interview which carries 50 marks.

Also read: IIT-Guwahati sees spike in pre-placement offers, highest package at Rs 1.20 crore

Also read: Layoffs at Amazon: Many Indians impacted, have limited time to find a new job