SBI to hire civil, electrical engineers; here’s how to apply

India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineers Civil/Electrical). The application processes opened on August 13, 2020 and will continue till September 2. The central bank is recruiting for 46 vacancies. Out of these, 36 vacancies are for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

Eligible and interested candidates can visit the SBI careers portal at https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers to apply for these posts, and to get timely updates regarding the same. Those belonging to the General/EWS/OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 whereas SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempt from paying application fee.

Candidates between 21-30 years of age can apply for these openings. To apply for these posts, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree/post graduation (Master’s degree) in Civil Engineering with a score of 60 per cent and above or 6.75 on a scale of 10 in case of CGPA from a recognised University or Institution. They should also have 2 years of work experience in relevant fields of work.

Final merit list of selected candidates will be compiled on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview. 70 per cent weightage will be given to the candidates’ performance in written test while 30 per cent weightage will be accorded to interview.

