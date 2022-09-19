SC CGL Recruitment 2022: Notification out for over 20,000 posts. Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification for holding Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2022. The examination will help fill up several Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/departments/organisations of the Government of India. The application process has begun and the last date to submit online application is October 8. There are over 20,000 vacancies.

As per the notification, the age limit as on January 1, 2022 for Group B post is between 30 to 32 years and 27 years for Group C posts. The aspiring candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

The examination will be computer-based and will be conducted in two tiers- Tier-I and Tier-II. Eligible candidates can apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022 on the official website, i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Candidates applying for the exam have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC,ST, PwBD and ESM are exempted from paying application fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022

1. Go to the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

2. Login with your credentials

3. Click on 'Apply' for "Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022"

4. Fill the application form

5. Pay the application fee and submit the application.

