UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility and other details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced to hire candidates for the post of Forest Guard. According to the official website, the online application window will open from October 17, 2022 to November 6, 2022. In total 701 posts are released by UPSSSC for this year. Of the total, 140 posts are reserved for women forest inspector and 14 posts for freedom fighters. Candidates should be between 21 years and 40 years of age as on July 1, 2022. The selection will be based on a written test.

For physical examination, the height of a male should be 163 cm and 150 cm for female. Male candidates will have to walk 25 km in four hours whereas women candidates have to walk 14 km in the same period.

The candidates must have graduated in science and taken subjects like- Math, Physics, Chemistry, Botany or Zoology - from a recognised university. All the aspiring candidates have to pay a submission fee of Rs.25. Even the reserved category candidates have to pay the application fee as there is no relaxation.



Steps to apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

1. Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in

2. Click on the notification for Forest Guard

3. Fill in the application form and pay application fee

4. Submit the form.

Also read: Up to 6 lakh new jobs! Festive season makes hiring jump 20%

Also read: Founders of Infosys, Flipkart, Zoho were moonlighting at their jobs, says Harpreet Singh Saluja of NITES