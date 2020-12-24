Biz EOD: Bill Gates on risk-sharing with Serum; IndiGo's turnaround hopes; HDFC Bank No.1 in BFSI firms

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said if Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine fails to get the necessary approval, it'll not be alone to take a financial hit. Following losses for three consecutive quarters, budget carrier IndiGo hopes to return back to normal levels by the end of 2021, according to Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta. HDFC Bank has emerged as the top player among the 100 banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies in the country. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. 'Serum won't have to take full loss' if Covid vaccine not approved: Bill Gates on sharing risk

In his latest blog post, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairman said his foundation has also taken some of the financial risks on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and that Serum won't have to take a full loss.

2. IndiGo hopes to turn around by end of 2021, may rehire: CEO Ronojoy Dutta

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline could slowly start rehiring employees in three months with improvement in operations.

3. In-person verification now compulsory for GST registration

The government has notified on Tuesday the recommendations of the Law Committee of the GST Council in order to control the menace of GST fake invoice frauds.

4. Want to invest in US stocks? A little caution is good!

Stocks like Nio, Tesla, Peloton Interactive and Etsy have gained 1, 900 per cent, 645 per cent, 515 per cent and 485 per cent, respectively in last nine months.

5. HDFC Bank top among 100 BFSI firms; Google Pay No.1 in UPI payments

Apart from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) ranked second and third, respectively, for showing a quick transformation to serve the citizens through the arterial reach.