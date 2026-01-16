Air India, Singapore Airlines sign framework pact to enhance codeshare, loyalty & corporate travel ties

Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement that sets the stage for a deeper strategic partnership aimed at improving air connectivity between India and Singapore.

The agreement was signed in Mumbai on January 16, 2026, by Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson and Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong. Subject to regulatory approvals and the conclusion of definitive joint business agreements, the partnership will allow the two Star Alliance carriers to jointly explore expanded product and service offerings.

Under the proposed collaboration, Air India and SIA plan to enable more seamless connections, additional route options and the ability for customers to book flights across both airlines as part of a single, unified journey. The airlines also intend to coordinate flight schedules more closely to improve convenience and connectivity for passengers.

The framework agreement could also lead to expanded cross-participation in the airlines’ corporate travel programmes, enhancing offerings for business travellers. In addition, the carriers will explore ways to progressively enhance frequent flyer privileges beyond existing Star Alliance benefits for members of Air India’s Maharaja Club and SIA’s KrisFlyer programmes.

Further details of the cooperation will be announced once plans are finalised.

Beyond India and Singapore, the airlines said they will examine opportunities to broaden the scope of their collaboration in select international markets, subject to regulatory approvals. This would support growing demand for global connectivity, strengthen traffic flows through both airlines’ hubs, and bolster the air travel markets of India and Singapore.

Air India and Singapore Airlines currently codeshare on 61 destinations across 20 countries and territories. The partnership was significantly expanded in October 2024, when 51 international and domestic destinations were added to their combined networks.

Commenting on the agreement, Campbell Wilson said Air India remains focused on expanding its global footprint through fleet growth and stronger commercial partnerships, particularly with fellow Star Alliance members. He described the new framework with Singapore Airlines as a structured platform to define future areas of collaboration and create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said the agreement represents a natural evolution of the carriers’ long-standing partnership. He added that the collaboration will strengthen connectivity between the two countries, support the growth of air travel and tourism, and deepen business and people-to-people ties between India and Singapore.