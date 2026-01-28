Business Today
Business News Live: ACC reports 50% decline in net profit, SBI Life Insurance logs 5% rise

Business News Live: ACC reports 50% decline in net profit, SBI Life Insurance logs 5% rise

Business Today Desk | Updated  Jan 28, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

From stock market moves and earnings reactions to updates from India Inc and the government, this live blog brings you all the latest business news as it breaks.
All eyes are on the markets today, specifically insurance and auto stocks, as SBI Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki reported their Q3 earnings on Wednesday. ACC, however, failed to impress market investors and experts alike.

 

Jan 28, 2026 3:33 PM IST

Q3 FY2026 results live: ACC reports 50% fall in net profit

The Adani Group firm logged a 50 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹540 crore in Q3 FY2026-27. The firm, however, reported the highest quarterly revenue at ₹6,483 crore, up by 22 per cent year-on-year. 

Jan 28, 2026 3:21 PM IST

Q3 earnings live: SBI Life Insurance sees 5.5% growth in net profit

SBI Life Insurance reported a net profit of ₹576.74 crore for Q3FY26, a 5.5 per cent increase from ₹550.82 crore net profit in the same period last year. The company attributed the growth to improved demand for insurance products after tax changes, higher retail participation and premium inflows. 

Jan 28, 2026 3:09 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Q3 fails to meet market expectations, stock down 2%

Maruti Suzuki's Q3 earnings failed to meet market expectations as weak exports partially offset the strong domestic sales. This was also because of a one-time provision of over ₹593 crore for the new Labour Codes. The automaker's stock is down over 2 per cent to ₹14,938 from the previous close of ₹15,245 on BSE. 

Jan 28, 2026 2:53 PM IST

Q3 results: Impact of Labour Codes on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki saw an impact of ₹593 crore due to new Labour Codes. 

Jan 28, 2026 2:35 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Net revenue up 28.7%

The automaker reported a rise of 28.7 per cent in its revenue from ₹38,752 crore to ₹49,892 crore due to higher volumes. The firm's net profit rose 3.7 per cent from ₹3,659 crore to ₹3,794 crore, whereas EBITDA went up 10 per cent on-year from ₹5,064 crore to ₹5,572 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.