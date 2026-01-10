Avenue Supermarts Ltd (ASL), which operates the D-Mart retail chain, reported a 17.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 923 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by steady revenue growth and improved operating margins.

Standalone revenue for the third quarter of FY26 increased 13.2% to Rs 17,613 crore, compared with Rs 15,565 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA rose 19.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,481 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 8.4% from 7.9% a year ago.

Profit after tax (PAT) margin stood at 5.2% in Q3FY26, compared with 5.0% in the corresponding quarter last year. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose to Rs 14.19 from Rs 12.06.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone revenue grew 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 49,764 crore, while net profit increased 8.3% to Rs 2,499 crore. EBITDA for the period stood at Rs 4,024 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 8.1%.

On a consolidated basis, Avenue Supermarts reported revenue of Rs 18,101 crore for Q3FY26, up from Rs 15,973 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 856 crore from Rs 724 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 8.1% from 7.6%.

For the nine-month period, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 51,137 crore, compared with Rs 44,486 crore a year earlier, while net profit rose to Rs 2,313 crore from Rs 2,157 crore.

Commenting on the results, Anshul Asawa, CEO-designate of Avenue Supermarts, said revenue growth during the quarter was partially impacted by deflation in staples, though profitability remained strong. He added that stores that are two years and older recorded growth of 5.6% during the quarter.

The company added 10 stores during Q3FY26, taking its total store count to 442 as of December 31, 2025. Avenue Supermarts follows an everyday low cost every day low price strategy aimed at offering value pricing through operational and sourcing efficiencies.