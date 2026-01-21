Elevator maker KONE bets big on India’s booming luxury housing segment

As the luxury segment records a jump in residential housing, KONE India, a subsidiary of Finnish elevator and escalator maker, unveiled a compact and energy-efficient home elevator to cater to the luxury segment.

The KONE Villa 100 elevator that can be installed within five days consumes energy less than a refrigerator. It is specially designed for the villas and luxury segment, a product that was not widely available in Indian market.

“India continues to play a critical role in KONE’s global growth strategy. The unveiling of the KONE Villa 100 reflects our commitment to developing energy-efficient, reliable solutions that are well suited to local customer needs, while leveraging KONE’s strong manufacturing and engineering capabilities,” said Philippe Delorme, President and CEO, KONE Corporation.

The premium and luxury housing segments continued to witness strong demand, with the luxury category recording a sharp 70% growth in 2025. The high-end housing segment has emerged as the largest one for the first time in 2025, according to a report by commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

The high-end category accounted for nearly 27% of total residential sales in calendar year 2025, more than doubling its share from about 12% in 2022, the India Market Monitor Q4 2025 – Residential report showed.

CBRE attributed the growth to rising household incomes, steady interest from non-resident Indians (NRIs), and a growing preference for larger, better-equipped homes backed by quality infrastructure.

Designed for villas and low-rise residential buildings, the KONE Villa 100 is said to combine energy efficiency, comfort, and safety in a compact footprint. Powered by permanent magnet synchronous gearless technology with VVVF control, the elevator operates on a 220V single-phase power supply and consumes significantly less energy than conventional home elevators, the company said.

Intelligent energy-saving features automatically switch off cabin lighting and ventilation when not in use and reactivate them instantly when required, the company added.

“The addition of the KONE Villa 100 further strengthens our residential offering and gives KONE India one of the widest product portfolios in the industry,” said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India & South Asia.

