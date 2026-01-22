RCB ownership shake-up: Adar Poonawalla confirms ‘strong and competitive’ IPL bid

Billionaire pharma tycoon Adar Poonawalla has publicly confirmed his intent to bid for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), setting the stage for what could become one of the most high-profile ownership battles in the league’s history.

Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Pune-based vaccine major Serum Institute of India, said he would place a “strong and competitive” bid for the defending IPL champions in the coming months. The announcement was made via a post on social media platform X, where he commands a following of over 1.3 million users.

“Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for RCB, one of the best teams in the IPL,” Poonawalla wrote, without disclosing financial details or timelines.

Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 22, 2026

Adar Poonawalla’s interest in Royal Challengers Bengaluru comes after his recent move into the entertainment space, having acquired a significant stake in Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, signalling his growing appetite for marquee consumer-facing assets beyond pharmaceuticals.

RCB sale buzz gains momentum

The statement adds fresh momentum to speculation around a potential sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by global spirits giant Diageo, the parent company of United Spirits. Media reports over the past year have suggested that Diageo has been exploring a partial or full stake sale in the franchise, seeking a valuation of close to $2 billion (around ₹17,500 crore).

If consummated at those levels, the transaction would rank among the largest franchise deals in global sports and could significantly reset valuation benchmarks across the IPL.

Global investment bank Citi has reportedly been appointed as the transaction advisor, indicating a structured and serious sale process. While Diageo has not officially confirmed the divestment, multiple reports have pointed to strong interest from high-net-worth individuals and strategic investors, with Poonawalla emerging as a key contender.

Crown jewel of the IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru remains one of the IPL’s most valuable and visible franchises, driven by its massive fan following and star-studded roster. The team boasts marquee names such as Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Phil Salt, making it a commercial powerhouse despite its historically mixed on-field fortunes.

RCB’s recent championship win has further amplified its appeal, strengthening its brand equity and revenue potential across sponsorships, merchandising and media rights.

Experts note that RCB’s loyal fan base, particularly in Bengaluru and among global Indian audiences, makes it uniquely positioned for long-term monetisation — one of the key reasons valuations have surged.

Valuations at an inflection point

If the reported stake sale goes through near the $2 billion mark, the RCB deal could redefine IPL franchise valuations across the board. Analysts say such a transaction would reinforce the league’s position as the fastest-growing and most valuable sporting property globally, rivaling established leagues in football, basketball and American football.

With media rights revenues rising, digital viewership expanding and franchise profitability improving, the IPL is increasingly being viewed as a long-duration asset rather than a seasonal sporting bet.