Shark Tank India season 5: Premiere date, where to watch, full list of 'sharks' and their net worth

Shark Tank India Season 5 begins on 5 January 2026, featuring both new and returning investors on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The season maintains its format, with startups pitching their ideas after a selection process, and only a select few making it to air. Audiences can look forward to entrepreneurs seeking investment and guidance from the panel.

The panel includes both established and new 'Sharks' from varied industries. Hardik Kothiya, founder of Rayzon Solar, is among India's youngest billionaires with an estimated net worth of ₹3,970 crore. Kanika Tekriwal, founder of JetSetGo Aviation, is valued at ₹420 crore.

Other members are Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union and Tetr College of Business (net worth undisclosed), and Ritesh Agarwal, OYO founder and the panel's wealthiest Shark at ₹16,000 crore. Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl, both from Season 4, have net worths of ₹900 crore and ₹200-300 crore.

Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho and InsuranceDekho, returns with a net worth of ₹2,900 crore. Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) and Aman Gupta (boAt) have been on the show since its start, with net worths of ₹185 crore and ₹720 crore.

Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics) is valued at ₹300 crore. Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) are estimated at ₹640 crore and ₹610 crore.

New to the panel are Varun Alagh, CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd, with a net worth of ₹5,900 crore, and Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Minimalist, whose company’s ₹2,955 crore acquisition highlights its scale.

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO of Fixderma India, joins with her company valued at ₹187 crore in 2025. Season 5 is set to showcase a wide range of pitches and investment discussions.