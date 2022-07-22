Bullet train tunnels in the making! Govt invites bid for design, station construction

The government has invited bids for designing and construction of an underground station and tunnels in Mumbai for the bullet train. Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to confirm the same and share the details of the bids.

The tender will be under the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited that was incorporated in 2016 for the management of the high-speed rail corridor in India.

Bids invited for design and construction of Mumbai underground station and tunnels for #BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/CfRXveQy3l — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 22, 2022

The details shared by the minister states that the work will involve designing and construction of “civil and building works” for the “double line high speed railway for Mumbai underground station, cut and cover tunnel and shaft-1 from the MAHSR (Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail) KM -0.255 to KM -0.775 at BKC in Maharashtra”. BKC is the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The validity of the bid is 180 days. The bid submission start date is October 13, 9 am, while the bid submission end date is October 20, 3 pm. The bid opening date is October 21, 3 pm, the details show.

The bullet train will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high-speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph. It will cover a distance of 508 km and 12 stations, and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about 3 hours from the current 6 hours.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the central government is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL. Gujarat and Maharashtra will pay Rs 5,000 crore eac. The rest will be loaned by Japan at an interest of 0.1 per cent.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Wednesday assured Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Fukahori Yasukata, of fast-tracking infrastructure projects like bullet trains, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

