'Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai': Congress' Jairam Ramesh on Modi govt releasing agenda for Parliament's special session 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi-led government over the agenda for the Parliament’s upcoming session. Ramesh said that the agenda at present is “much ado about nothing” and all this could have waited till the Winter session in November. The Congress general secretary added that “legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves” for the last minute.

Ramesh further said that the INDIA alliance will oppose the “insidious” Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. The Congress leader’s comments came after the government released the agenda for the Parliament’s special session.

This agenda included a discussion on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’ apart from the formal Parliamentary proceedings. “Finally, after pressure from Smt. Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th. The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November,” Ramesh said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

“I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai! Regardless, the INDIA parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill,” he further said.

In another tweet, Ramesh listed down all the times Parliament special session was organised in the past including the joint session to roll out GST and a special sitting in the Central Hall commemorating the seventieth anniversary of the Indian constitution.

About the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 will be taken up for consideration and passage in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The bill on the appointment of the CEC and other election commissioners was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session this year.

The bill is being seen as contentious among opposition leaders since it seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selecting the CEC and other election commissioners. The move will allow government to have more control over the appointments of members of the poll panel.

In the monsoon session, the Bill was moved by the Union Law minister in the monsoon session amid uproar by opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left. They accused the government of “diluting and overturning” a Supreme Court constitution bench order. In March, the top court ordered that a three-member panel headed by the PM and comprising the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha as well as the CJI will select the CEC and ECs till the Parliament frames a law on the appointment of these commissioners.

