BT MindRush: Meet India’s brightest CEOs and business minds

India’s largest business magazine Business Today brings together the 10th edition of BT MindRush, an annual conference slated for Friday, June 24 at The Oberoi, New Delhi that promises to feature a powerful package of debates, panels and fireside chats, and masterclasses to be headlined by none other than the Union home minister Amit Shah who has kindly agreed to grace the event as a chief guest.

Shah, known for his political wit, organisational capabilities and business-mindedness, will address a select gathering of around 150 people including some of the most influential names from corporate India, unicorns, business leaders, management gurus as well as some of the future entrepreneurs of the country.

Apart from the Business Icon and India’s Best CEOs awards, the BT MindRush will have one of the most interesting line-up of sessions at this day-long conclave themed ‘VULCANOMICS: Leadership in an uncertain world’. The event will kick off with a welcome address by Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group followed by a Keynote address on The Great India Opportunity by Mr. Shah, the chief guest.

India’s brightest CEOs like Tata Steel’s T.V. Narendran, Hindustan Unilever’s Sanjiv Mehta, Bajaj Finance’s Rajeev Jain, etc. and business icons like Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India and N.R. Narayana Murthy, Co-founder, Infosys; Chairman, Catamaran will also be honoured at the event.

Business Today will then go on to host a panel discussion on The Winning Formula: Staying ahead of the curve which see the participation of T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD, HUL Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro Amish Mehta, MD & CEO, Crisil and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India.

In addition to this, there will be a fireside chat on India: The Power of Dreams in Times of Crisis with Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources. This will later be followed up with a panel discussion : Deep Freeze A long winter for Start-ups? The speakers for this session include Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO; Bipin Preet Singh, Managing Director, co-founder and CEO, Mobikwik; Aadit Palicha, founder & CEO, Zepto; K. Ganesh, Serial Entrepreneur, Partner – GrowthStory.in; and Rahul Garg, CEO & founder, Moglix.

During the event, a select CXO level audience will get to hear from some of the world's sharpest management minds as they deliver BT Master Class. The master class will be called Navigating a VUCA World: Top priorities for organizations and will see Ram Charan, Global Advisor to CEOs & Corporate Boards as a speaker. The second masterclass on Sustaining High Performance has Prof. V.G. Narayanan, Thomas D. Casserly, Jr. Professor of Business Administration, Chair, MBA Elective Curriculum, Harvard Business School as the speaker.

In addition to the day-long discussions and master-classes, the highlight of the event is the felicitation ceremony of India's best CEOs as per BT-PwC India's Best CEOs ranking. This study, which is done jointly by Business Today and PwC India, uses a robust methodology that assesses the top 500 most valuable companies in the country by market capitalisation for growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA and total shareholder returns.

The last session of the event will be a fireside chat on Leadership and Entrepreneurship in a VUCA World with N.R. Narayana Murthy, Co-founder, Infosys, Chairman, Catamaran.

BT MindRush was started in 2013. Since then, the event has established itself as one of the most sought-after events in the Indian corporate calendar.

Also read: Amit Shah to address India's best CEOs at Business Today MindRush

Also read: BT MindRush: A peek into Business Today's list of Best CEOs