Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says National Assembly dissolution on Aug 9, general polls likely in 90 days

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on Friday. The prime minister will send a notification to President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, which will be three days before the term of the lower house of Parliament is scheduled to end.

Sharif announced this at a dinner reception hosted in honour of the ruling allies at the Prime Minister’s House. As per Pakistan's constitution, the President must sign the notification within 48 hours to effectuate the dissolution. If, for any reason, the President does not sign the advice, the Assembly will be automatically dissolved

The dissolution of the lower house means the general elections will be held in the country within 90 days. As per the Constitutional provisions, if the National Assembly completes its tenure, elections are to be held in 60 days, but in case of premature dissolution, this period is extended to 90 days.

The ruling coalition government is getting ready to face an election at the completion of the five-year term of Parliament on August 12. PM Sharif reportedly sought the advice of the parliamentary leaders and held discussions regarding the arrangements for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker setup.

The reception was attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Yousuf Raza Gilani, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Sharif also told the participants that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had finalised consultations within the party, and the premier will begin a final round of discussions with allies on the caretaker set-up on Friday. This process is expected to take at least three days. An online meeting with allies is also expected to be held on Friday.

On Thursday, Foreign Minis­ter Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also held a lengthy meeting with the prime minister on this issue, the source said, according to the report.

Earlier this week, Sharif said that the upcoming General elections would be held on the basis of the 2023 digital census, Dawn reported.

“We have to hold the elections on the basis of the new census … When a census has been conducted, the [polls] should be held on its basis unless there is an obstacle that cannot be overcome. But I don’t see [any such hurdle],” Sharif reportedly said.

Sharif also noted the successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), underscoring the importance of economic stability for the nation’s progress.

(With agency inputs)

