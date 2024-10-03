Nike Vomero introduces new colours and weatherised Vomero Roam silhouette for retro running enthusiasts

Nike has unveiled exciting new additions to its iconic Vomero collection, elevating retro running style with bold colours and a weatherized silhouette. The Nike Vomero 5, a staple in Nike’s running-inspired sportswear lineup, now comes in kids' sizes and fresh colourways. Alongside this, Nike is introducing the Vomero Roam, a lifestyle-focused, weather-resistant variant designed for all-season versatility and traction.

The Vomero 5: Retro Running with Modern Comfort

The Nike Vomero 5 remains true to its performance roots, originally launched in 2011. It continues to offer superior comfort with Nike’s proprietary Zoom Air cushioning in the heel, while ventilation ports enhance breathability. The upper, crafted from synthetic leather and mesh TecTuff, delivers both durability and a layered aesthetic. New statement colours and neutral tones add more styling options for sneaker enthusiasts.

A significant update includes the availability of the Vomero 5 in kids' sizing, featuring a more durable rubber outsole, upgraded sock liners, and pull tabs for easier wear. UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers shared her love for the retro vibe, stating, "The Vomero 5 is very comfy... I love the colourways, the feel, and the look."

Introducing the Vomero Roam: Weatherized for All-Season Style

Building on the success of the Vomero series, Nike has introduced the Vomero Roam, a weatherized lifestyle sneaker engineered for the rigours of all seasons. Featuring bold tooling, a stacked heel for enhanced traction, and a minimalist upper, the Vomero Roam is designed for both form and function. Water-resistant leather, thermal linings, and closed seams provide warmth and protection, making it a perfect option for winter months. The versatile colourways, paired with strategic pops of colour, ensure the shoe remains stylish while practical.

Retro Running Meets Streetwear

While the Vomero 5 was initially designed for performance running, its 2018 redesign by British fashion designer Samuel Ross transitioned the sneaker into a streetwear icon. This collaboration merged performance elements with nostalgic design cues, which sneaker enthusiasts embraced during the rise of the retro running trend. Since then, the Vomero family has continued to evolve, offering modern comfort while staying true to its retro roots.

Availability: The Nike Vomero 5 is available globally at Nike.com and select retailers. The Vomero Roam will be available starting November 1.