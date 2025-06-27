Touchdown and toast: 9 global spirits you can now shop at Mumbai Airport's new Suntory boutique

Travellers arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport now have a new pit stop before exiting the terminal. A 33-square-metre boutique from Suntory Global Spirits, set up in collaboration with Ospree Duty Free, has opened at the arrivals section, offering a curated selection of premium whiskies, gins, and vodkas from across the world.

Here are nine standout bottles now available at this newly launched space:

1. Hibiki Harmony Master Select

A refined Japanese blend from the House of Suntory, Hibiki Harmony is crafted using malt and grain whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita distilleries. Its bottle design features 24 facets representing the 24 traditional seasons of Japan. Smooth and balanced, it’s a collector's favourite.

2. Maker’s Mark Classic Bourbon

This small-batch Kentucky bourbon is known for its red wax seal and softer finish, thanks to its use of winter wheat instead of rye. Aged based on flavour—not time—it delivers warm notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice. Ideal for sipping or mixing into classic cocktails.

3. Bowmore Appellations Travel Exclusive

An Islay Scotch aged in wine casks sourced from Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Portugal’s Douro Valley. Exclusive to travel retail, this collection brings together maritime smokiness with rich wine-barrel character.

4. Hakushu Distiller's Reserve

Distilled in Japan’s Southern Alps, Hakushu is a crisp, herbaceous single malt with notes of yuzu, peppermint, and melon. Its subtle smokiness and mountain forest origins make it a standout among Japanese whiskies.

5. Roku Gin

Roku, meaning "six" in Japanese, is crafted with six native botanicals—like sakura flower, sencha tea, and yuzu peel. Floral, citrusy, and layered with a gentle spice finish, it’s a versatile gin for all seasons.

6. Haku® Vodka

Made entirely from Japanese white rice and distilled through bamboo charcoal, Haku Vodka is smooth, clean, and ideal for refined cocktails. Created by master distiller Kazuyuki Torii, it embodies minimalist elegance.

7. Toki Suntory Whisky

“Toki” means “time” in Japanese—a theme reflected in this bright, fruity blend by Suntory’s fourth Chief Blender. Light in profile and globally awarded, it’s a great introduction to the world of Japanese whisky.

8. Yamazaki 12-Year-Old Single Malt

Often referred to as the pioneer of Japanese single malts, this flagship whisky is aged in sherry and Mizunara oak casks. Complex yet smooth, it is one of the most sought-after spirits globally.

9. Laphroaig Four Oak

A peaty Islay whisky aged in four types of oak casks, this Scotch delivers layered richness and a bold smoky profile. It’s a nod to tradition, with a trailblazing finish.