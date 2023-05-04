Ode to Air India mascot: Delhi's Taj Mahal Hotel launches 'The Maharaja Suite'

The marquee Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi is celebrating the return of Air India back to Tata Group by launching a new suite called 'The Maharaja Suite', a tribute to the world-renowned mascot of Air India.

The 132-sq. mt. suite, which was launched on Wednesday in the presence of N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL and Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara, overlooks the beautiful gardens and lush-green tree line of the property.

A journey through time, 'The Maharaja Suite', offers a uniquely themed master bedroom, dining room, an enclosed balcony lounge, and a study paying homage to the pioneer of Indian aviation. The characteristic style, wit and warmth of the Maharaja comes alive in its specially-commissioned furniture and artworks. The Maharaja’s distinctive moustache takes centre stage in the upholstery and aviation aesthetics in the airplane-styled windows, lounge chair, luggage elements and the deep red in the doors and ceiling. The marble bath has a deep-island tub overlooking a TV. The suite, decorated in bespoke wallpaper, has its own personal butler and has been designed by Delhi-based design firm Bobby Mukherjee and Associates.

L to R – Puneet Chhatwal, MD& CEO, IHCL, Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Campbell Wilson,

“Taj, with its rich legacy for over a century, has always been renowned for pioneering innovative concepts. We are proud to bring this distinctive experience of The Maharaja Suite starting with New Delhi. As Air India takes flight to gateway cities around the world, Taj will partner their journey to offer the world-class Indian hospitality that it is known for,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). IHCL is India’s largest hospitality company in terms of market capitalisation. It has a portfolio of 263 hotels including 75 under development globally across four continents. Its brands include Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger.

“The iconic Maharaja is a proud part of Air India’s long legacy, and we are delighted that Taj is celebrating it through The Maharaja Suite at Taj Mahal, New Delhi. It will stand as a strong reminder of Air India’s history even as we transform the airline to become, once again, amongst the best in the world,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

The suite is open for bookings and can be booked through the Taj hotels website. The approximate price per night is Rs 7 lakh.

