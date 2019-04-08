BJP manifesto: PM-KISAN scheme to be extended to all farmers

In a bid to appease the farmers in the country, Narendra Modi government announced the extension of PM KISAN Scheme in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019 today.

The expenditure on the extension of PM KISAN Scheme is yet to be ascertained but the announcement assumes significance after Congress President Rahul Gandhi unveiled NYAY scheme for farmers on March 25.

Under the existing Rs 75,000-crore PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given to 12 crore small and marginal farmer families in three instalments. The PM-KISAN scheme is completely funded by the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 launched the PM-Kisan scheme.

Congress' Nyay Scheme which also found a place in the party's manifesto on April 2 entails the transfer of Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest 20 per cent households in India (or 5 crore families) in India living below the poverty line (BPL).

It will be transferred to the woman in the household, as far as possible, according to the Congress.

