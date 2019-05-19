Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: 24.77% voter turnout till 11am, West Bengal logs highest turnout

The last and the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 are currently underway. Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies are conducting polls in this phase across seven states and one union territory that includes Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Uttar Pradesh (13), Himachal Pradesh (4) and Chandigarh (1). The results will be announced on May 23.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) official app, the overall voting percentage across all the 7 states is 24.77% at 11 am. The state-wise voting percentage is going up by the minute. Where, Bihar witnessed 18.90% turnout, Himachal Pradesh logged 24.5921%, Madhya Pradesh 28.40, Punjab - 23.36%, Uttar Pradesh- 21.89%, West Bengal - 32.18%, Jharkhand - 30.33% and Chandigarh - 22.30%.

In Himachal Pradesh, polling is being conducted in four Lok Sabha seats where five MLAs, including a state minister, are among 45 candidates in the fray. Polling began at 7 am in Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra. Nine out of total 608 votes were cast in polling station number 39 located at Central School Jakhu in Shimla by 7.15 am.

An estimated 30.33% per cent voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in the final phase of polling for the three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on Sunday. The electorate also include 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters. There are a total 42 candidates in the three seats, including former chief minister and JMM chief Shibu Soren who is contesting from the Dumka seat. The other two constituencies where polling is being held are Rajmahal and Godda.

Around 28.40 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Sunday in the eight Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh. Polling for the eight seats - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa - in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state was going on peacefully since 7 am, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said.

The constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded 25.22 per cent polling till 11 am. In this constituency, 18.54 lakh electorates will cast their votes in 1,819 polling booths. Mr. Modi's main challengers are Congress's Ajay Rai and SP-BSP candidate Shalini Yadav. Last time, PM Modi had got 56.37 per cent votes out of the total polled.

An estimated 32.18 per cent of the 1,49,63,064 voters exercised their franchise in nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 11 am on Sunday. Till 11 am, Barasat recorded the highest turnout with 36.94 per cent followed by Mathurapur 34.90 per cent.

An estimated 18.90 per cent of the 1,52,52,608 voters had exercised their franchise in the eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Sunday till 11 am.