West Bengal Election Result Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee congratulates winners as BJP is poised to return to power

BJP-led NDA is making inroads into West Bengal as TMC is leading in 13 seats as per the early trends with BJP ahead in 7. Trends are available at 22 seats. Meanwhile, Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour in first round while BJP's candidate Nilanjan Roy, a defector from Congress is leading (9:35 am). BJP is also leading in Asansol and Howrah in West Bengal. TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen is trailing in Asansol. Left Front is yet to open its account.

Banerjee is looking to hold on to her fortress as the Modi-Shah-led BJP looks to make significant inroads. TMC, the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha, has governed the state since the former railways minister ended decades of communist rule there in a 2011 vote.

The BJP had bagged only two constituencies in the 2014 polls. According to exit polls, they can win up to 20 seats this time round, making significant inroads in the state with a population of nearly 10 crore. In the campaigning phase the party had been confident of winning 23-30 seats.

Starting from April 11, 2019, the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were held in seven phases in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which saw 466 candidates contesting in the poll fight.

Follow West Bengal Election Results 2019 updates on the LIVE blog here:

2:20pm: TMC Candidate from Asansol, Moon Moon Sen reacts on present trends.

#WATCH TMC Candidate from Asansol, Moon Moon Sen reacts on present trends,she is trailing BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over 65,000 votes. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/LFYfTTMMzb ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 1:43pm: CM Mamata Banerjee wished all the winners. Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 23, 2019 1:40pm: BJP's Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia is locked in a neck-to-neck fight for Medinipur. 1:26pm: TMC has taken a clear lead in Darjeeling. The fight is close between INC and CPM. 1:15pm: TMC's Protima Mondal is leading in Joynagar, followed by BJP's Ashok Kandary. 1:00pm: TMC's Asit Kumar Mal is leading in Bolpur, followed by BJP's Das Ramprasad. 12:40pm: Counting at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Scenes from the #CountingCenter ar #NetajiIndoorStadium in #Kolkata. #CountingDay #LokSabhaElections2019 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIB_India @PIBHindi @MIB_India @MIB_Hindi pic.twitter.com/YvL4JK6TRq PIB in West Bengal (@PIBKolkata) May 23, 2019 12:30pm: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh is leading from Barrackpore and TMC's Mimi Chakraborty is leading from Jadavpur. 12:19pm: Visuals of celebrations from outside BJP office in Kolkata. West Bengal: Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Kolkata. #LokSabhaElectionsResults2019 pic.twitter.com/JuOe9mvRau ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 12:16pm: TMC's Prasun Banerjee is leading in Howrah and BJP's Rantidev Sengupta is a close second. 12:04pm: In Barrackpore, BJP candidate Arjun Singh is leading and TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi is trailing. 11:54am: The fight between TMC's Paresh Chandra and BJP's Nisith Pramanik is very close in Cooch Behar. 11:45am: Moon Moon Sen continues to trail in Asansol as Babul Supriyo leads. 11:36am: Kolkata Dakshin TMC candidate Mala Roy is leading, BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose is trailing. 11:33am: Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is leading in Diamond Harbour. 11:22am: TMC has 25 seats so far. As per current trends available for all the 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 288 while INC is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 25, YSRC in 24 and Shivsena in 20 constituencies. #ElectionResults2019 Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019 11:10am: TMC's Shatabdi Roy is leading in Birbhum. BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal is a close second. 11:00am: TMC leading on 24 seats, BJP leading on 17 seats and Congress on 1 seat. 10:45am: TMC is leading in 23 seats, while BJP is leading in 15. 10:33am: Nationally, BJP is leading in 282 seats, while Congress is leading in 51. As per current trends available for 527 constituencies, BJP is leading in 282 while INC is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 22, YSRC in 24 and Shivsena in 19 constituencies. #ElectionResults2019 Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

10:31am: With 56.68% vote share, Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol.

10:28am: With 56.49%, BJP is leading in Alipurduars. AITC is trailing with 36.68% vote share.

10:20am: Mamata Banerjee's TMC is leading in 21 seats while the BJP is leading in 14 seats in West Bengal. The Congress is leading in 2 seats in the state.

10:14am: According to the EC, the vote share is 43.5 % for Bharatiya Janta Party and 44.7 % is for Trinamool Congress. Left Front is at 7% as of now. This statistic appears to very significant in the first round of counting as it indicates towards a transfer of votes from Left to BJP, and this can be the primary reason for BJP's rise in Bengal.

10:13am: The state has imposed three-tier security cordon at counting centres. Only authorised persons will be allowed to enter the counting venues. For each of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, there will be a counting observer to monitor the entire process.