Who is Shakti Bhargav, the man who threw shoe at BJP MP

A man threw a shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. The accused, identified as Dr Shakti Bhargav, is a resident of Kanpur, suggest reports. A visiting card has been recovered from the accused, who was sitting on the reporters' row during the BJP's press meet. The incident happened when GVL was talking about Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from the Bhopal. Bhargav threw the shoe, but missed the target.

There's no clarity as to why the accused threw the shoe at the BJP leader. Some people and officials present in the room caught and took him to a nearby police station. The police have said they are investigating.

As per the Facebook profile of the accused, he is a self-acclaimed whistle-blower. His online profile shows he was concerned over the closure of several mills in Kanpur. Aaj Tak reported when his mother was asked about her son she told the channel she had no contact with her son, and that they lived separately. Police have said the man was coming to the BJP headquarters regularly for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Congress took a dig at the BJP after it named Pragya Singh Thakur as its Lok Sabha poll candidate from Bhopal, saying what else can be expected from the saffron party. People's Democratic Party leader Mehboob Mufti also slammed the decision. She said had her party fielded a terror accused, news channels would have gone berserk. Pragya Singh Thakur is out on bail in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case in which over 40 people were killed and 125 were injured.

