Be disciplined with savings: HDFC Life MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar's advice to women

What is your advice for young women managers?

Stay focused and think long-term. Do not chase designations; it will be an outcome of the work you do. Your contribution should make a difference and that would enable you to establish your value as an employee. Be an advocate for yourself—find avenues to highlight your strengths. Having an ally/mentor within your organisation works well. This is not only for those who work for a big company. Nowadays, organisations are much more women-friendly, offering flexibilities—use these benefits wisely to build your career.

How should women negotiate for a better pay?

There are various factors involved when it comes to salary—qualification, experience, skill sets, and the additional value that you bring to the table. However, what is also equally important is the ability to upgrade your skills as an individual and as a professional. Learning is a constant process and the world that we live in today demands both unlearning as well as relearning. So, work to enhance your skills and build your knowledge—that would be your best route to negotiate for a better package.

What is your advice for transitioning to a new job?

Try the Monday Morning Test. If you feel motivated to go to your current job when you wake up on a Monday, by all means, continue. Changing jobs should have a purpose beyond a salary hike. You need to find meaning in the work you do. Change when you think there are no more opportunities for you to explore in your current organisation. Always be prepared to take on new challenges. There may be tasks that you will have to take up for the first time. Treat them as opportunities to learn on the job. Keep enhancing your knowledge no matter what stage of your career you are in and, importantly, keep pace with changing technology.

How should they invest their savings?

Financial planning is necessary for everyone. Firstly, it is imperative to protect what you have for both working men as well as women. This can be done with the help of a term plan. To prepare for the future, one needs to be disciplined with savings. Long-term goals need instruments that are designed for giving benefits over the long term, such as life insurance. Also, it is important to keep in mind that savings towards such goals should not be compromised for instant gratification—there are various instruments available for short-term goals as well. The choice of a financial instrument would vary depending on your risk appetite and your current age, income, expenses and liabilities.