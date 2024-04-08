‘Be in haste but not in a hurry’: Founder & CEO of Cars24, Vikram Chopra on the best advice that changed his life

What was the problem you were grappling with?

I found it really challenging to handle the company’s growing scale. With the increasing complexity of operations, I felt overwhelmed trying to navigate through the uncertainties. The downturn in 2022 exacerbated the situation, making me feel disoriented and unsure about how to steer the ship.

Whom did you approach for advice?

I reached out to Rajeev Jain, MD of Bajaj Finance, for his insights, direction, and a fresh perspective.

What was the advice you received?

Rajeev’s guidance centred on the mantra “be in haste but not in a hurry,” stressing the need for urgency without sacrificing strategic planning. He also emphasised the significance of “building moats” and encouraged us to embrace a long-term perspective.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

Rajeev’s guidance proved immensely effective in establishing a culture of thorough planning, crucial for managing the complexities of operating a growing company. His support enabled us to foster collaboration and forward-thinking among our teams. We’ve fostered a more collaborative environment that empowers us to address even the most challenging issues head-on. This new-found sense of openness has not only reduced anxiety but also enhanced our ability to deal with setbacks with resilience and thoughtfulness, ultimately propelling us towards our next phase of growth.

