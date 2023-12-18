Best Advice: 'Balanced leadership creates an inspired firm': Mars Wrigley India's boss

What was the problem you were grappling with?

Embarking on a new chapter in India to lead the business presented myriad learning curves. Adapting to a different culture, navigating a new business landscape, and establishing a rhythm with a new team while managing the emotions of staying apart from my family were demanding. This ignited a profound sense of self-awareness, a thirst for feedback, and building the trust of my team. It is through this constant pursuit of striking a balance between these elements that one becomes a resilient leader.

Whom did you approach for advice?

Working with a high-performing team has fostered a profound level of trust. The team has kept me honest, grounded, and centred, helping me nurture a holistic approach to leadership.

What was the advice you received?

The wisdom I received emphasised the foundation of impactful leadership—self-care. The essence of holistic leadership originates from within. You need to be conscious of your energy by maintaining a mindful balance across four vital domains: mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual. You can only take care of people and business if you take care of yourself.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

This advice has been remarkably effective. It has transformed what could have been a challenging journey into one of the most memorable and enriching experiences of my life. As a leader, I’ve witnessed the profound impact of this balance— the more centred and balanced I become, the more elevated the entire leadership team becomes, leading to an inspired organisation.