Best Advice: 'Believe in your instincts and vision,' says Modi Enterprises' MD Samir K. Modi

What was the problem you were grappling with?



After a gap of 13 years, I returned to running Modicare in 2015. My biggest challenge was to recreate Modicare—a functioning organisation—without upsetting the balance. My belief in changing the world with my philosophy of ‘Soch Badlo, Khudko Badlo, Duniya Badlo, (Change your thinking, change yourself, change the world)’ made me take the risk of rebuilding Modicare.



Whom did you approach for advice?



I reached out to my family and close friends, who provided me with the direction and clarity I needed.



What was the advice you received?



They told me, “Do what your heart tells you to do, not what others tell you. Believe in yourself, your instincts and your vision. Trust your gut, things may or may not work out, but your actions should be guided by your gut instincts.”



How effective was it in resolving the problem?



To put it simply, it paid off. Our monthly consultant count skyrocketed from 3,000 to over 200,000—these are the people who are building the business; while our revenue grew rapidly. When you put your faith in something and act accordingly, your friends and family are more likely to adopt your worldview. It has been my experience that the ability to materialise one’s thoughts is the single most important factor in achieving one’s goals.