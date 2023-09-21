Best Advice: ‘Don’t shy away from challenges,' says Mehul Pandya, MD and CEO of CareEdge

What was the problem you were grappling with?

Professionals confront several problems. A stage arrives when you feel you are at a crossroads. Taking on new initiatives beyond my core responsibilities was one such challenge. It required me to put in additional effort without any assurance of immediate gains or recognition. Additionally, annual appraisals were usually done based on KRAs defined around core responsibilities. There was also a risk of failure. The decision was hard because it required me to risk my career and leave my comfort zone.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I reached out to my father with whom I always shared all my dilemmas. His 35-year stint in the corporate world gave him a wealth of experience that I was lucky to tap into.

What was the advice you received?

My father offered me two nuggets of wisdom. First, he said, “If my mind can conceive it and my heart can believe it, I know I can achieve it.” Second, he said, “Confront your anxiety by doing the very thing that makes you anxious.” He advised me to take the initiative and work on challenging projects, and not shy away from them due to the risk of failure. He also stressed the necessity of developing a diverse skill set to assist me in assuming senior leadership responsibilities. He said these initiatives will allow me to interact with smart people from other functions and geographies, broaden my perspective and help me learn about diverse working methods and cultures.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The advice cleared my thoughts. New initiatives expanded my knowledge, which I wouldn’t have learnt from my core job. The risks I took allowed me to work in different business areas and meet people from various backgrounds. Combining such experiences prepared me for leadership responsibilities