Best Advice: 'Focus on people's strengths,' says Netapp India's Ravi Chhabria

Netapp India's Ravi Chhabria opens up on the best advice he received

What was the problem that you were grappling with? 

It was a problem early in my career, but it remains relevant even today. I had been promoted to Group Manager just as my company [at the time] was pivoting to enabling infrastructure that we today refer to as internal cloud. Early customers were driving the change. I was in the biggest job of my career [then], the company was also in transition, and I felt ill-equipped to manage a team through everything that was going on. This was compounded by the fact that I was leading a group of very capable managers, most of whom had been my peers just weeks earlier.

Who did you approach for advice and why? 

I reached out to my then boss Andy Ingram [who was Vice President for Solaris at Sun at that time]. He was a great judge of people and a wonderful mentor.

What was the advice you received? 

He had two pieces of advice: The first, focus on what is important, on what makes a difference. The second, I treasure to this day—in the realm of managing people and teams, understand and focus on people’s strengths. Generally speaking, developing strengths has a higher return than a focus on fixing weaknesses.

How effective was it in resolving the problem? 

It allowed me to engage the group on a prioritised set of objectives, and pull away from the distraction of repairing what I thought was broken. Instead, it allowed me to align the team on what was important, and focus on building on [team members’] strengths relevant to our objectives. It was an early lesson in the power of individuals, on the power of teams aligned by a focus on results. It’s the alignment of individual strengths that drives results. Early wins, even small ones, energised the team and we were able to build momentum.
 

Published on: Jan 27, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
Posted by: Arnav Das Sharma, Jan 27, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

