Best Advice: "Keep the company’s imperatives in mind first," says Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld

What was the problem you were grappling with?

One of the most challenging moments was managing the transition of legacy employees to the organisation’s next phase of growth.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I needed clarity, and I sought advice from someone I deeply respect, a seasoned leader with decades of experience.

What was the advice you received?

The advice I received was simple yet profound, “As a leader your accountability is to always keep the organisation’s imperatives in mind first."

How effective was it In resolving the problem?

I took a three-pronged approach. First, I made sure our conversations were transparent. Second, I ensured that we planned respectful transitions. Lastly, I focussed on reviewing roles with a forward-looking view, not through the lens of what had been achieved, but what was needed to propel the organisation to its next phase of growth.

Looking back, it wasn’t an easy process, but it was necessary. It’s a lesson I carry with me to this day.

—Team BT