scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Best Advice
Best Advice: "Keep the company’s imperatives in mind first," says Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld

Feedback

Best Advice: "Keep the company’s imperatives in mind first," says Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld Limited is a fast food restaurant holding company.
BT Team
Print Edition: Feb 16, 2025
Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld (Photo by: Milind Shelte)
Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld (Photo by: Milind Shelte)

What was the problem you were grappling with?

One of the most challenging moments was managing the transition of legacy employees to the organisation’s next phase of growth.

 

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I needed clarity, and I sought advice from someone I deeply respect, a seasoned leader with decades of experience.

 

What was the advice you received?

The advice I received was simple yet profound, “As a leader your accountability is to always keep the organisation’s imperatives in mind first."

 

How effective was it In resolving the problem?

I took a three-pronged approach. First, I made sure our conversations were transparent. Second, I ensured that we planned respectful transitions. Lastly, I focussed on reviewing roles with a forward-looking view, not through the lens of what had been achieved, but what was needed to propel the organisation to its next phase of growth.

Looking back, it wasn’t an easy process, but it was necessary. It’s a lesson I carry with me to this day.

—Team BT

×