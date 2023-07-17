Best Advice: 'Make customer satisfaction your top priority,' says Quick Heal Technologies' boss

What was the problem you were grappling with?

Early in my professional life, I was employed by a calculator manufacturer. Everything technological, including maintenance in the Pune region, was under my purview. My former boss would visit once a month to engage with our customers. Every time he ran into an unhappy customer, he would immediately issue a refund. I used to get very upset: why refund even after I put in my best efforts for each of those technical repairs?

Whom did you approach for advice?

My boss observed my distress and came up to me to discuss the matter. And then I got the best piece of advice and it completely changed my perspective on business from then on.

What was the advice you received?

He said whatever repairs you do is your technical skill set, but what is lacking is customer satisfaction and a customer-centric approach. It’s better to refund than to have an unhappy customer. This left a lasting impression on me and thereafter, customer satisfaction and centricity became my top priorities. Honestly, this advice has been my ‘Guru Mantra’ to date.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

This customer-centricity has been at the core of everything I have done at Quick Heal so far. I strongly advise my team to focus on it: anticipating customer needs and learning more from customer insights; solving their problems through innovation and future-ready technologies; and combining superior service and technical support to exceed their expectations. All this has helped Quick Heal become a global cybersecurity leader.