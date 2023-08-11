Best Advice: 'Spend time, effort to build the right team,' says Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO of India Business Parks

What was the problem you were grappling with?

In 2013, while I was working with Ascendas-Singbridge in Singapore, I was offered the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Ascendas-Firstspace (AFS), a joint venture between CapitaLand and Firstspace, in Mumbai. I hesitated because it required me to leave my comfort zone, despite the promotion. I was the only Ascendas representative at a start up with a few employees, and we had to build a business.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I sought guidance from my reporting supervisor, who has been my mentor since the beginning of my career.

What was the advice you received?

My supervisor was honest about the risks of the new role. He was certain that a CFO could structure the firm and urged that I spend time and effort in building the right team. He trusted me and said I could do more and better. As a leader, he also provided a safety net that the company would find me a better opportunity if things went wrong, as this was a new business segment.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

Exceptional results need measured risks. My supervisor trusted me to explore new business opportunities. I built a team, stabilised the organisation, multiplied our revenue, and laid out process enhancements for future development in my four years at AFS. Today, AFS is a renowned logistics and industrial park developer. My supervisor and organisation notice.

